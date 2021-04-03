Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 616,697 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616,697 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brady were worth $83,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

