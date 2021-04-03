Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $75.22 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.53% of Generac worth $75,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,467,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

