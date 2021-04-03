Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $73,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,817 shares of company stock worth $50,621,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $160.49 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

