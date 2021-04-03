Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $144,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

