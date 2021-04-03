Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $119.78 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,090,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of General Electric worth $119,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

