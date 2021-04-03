Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 161,208 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $125,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

O stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

