Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,799 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Lincoln Electric worth $132,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.71 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

