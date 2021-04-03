Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 155,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TARA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

