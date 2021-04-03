ProximaX Reaches One Day Volume of $370,211.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $18.23 million and $370,211.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

