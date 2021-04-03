PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 12%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 8,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $693,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

