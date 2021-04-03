PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 12%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 8,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $693,000.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
