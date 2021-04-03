Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

