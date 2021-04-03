Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised by Analyst

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

