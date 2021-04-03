Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised by Analyst

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritex by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Veritex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

