Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $154.92 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.