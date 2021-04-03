Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Decreased by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

FRPT stock opened at $159.39 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

