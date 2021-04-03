Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for CF Bankshares Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

CFBK stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.