Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.06 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.