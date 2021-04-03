Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.76

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.76 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 5019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

