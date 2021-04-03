Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.85 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $76.85 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.