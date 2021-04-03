Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $37.44 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $37.44 million and approximately $188,615.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 70.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,774.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.27 or 0.03535374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00360156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.95 or 0.00980256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.38 or 0.00435598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00408100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00285329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,651,492 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

