Raiden Network Token Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $57.31 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.52 or 0.00447961 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

