Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of MQT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

