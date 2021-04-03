Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,038,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.45 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

