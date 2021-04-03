Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

