Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

EXR stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

