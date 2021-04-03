Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,022 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

MUJ opened at $14.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

