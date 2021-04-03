Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,915 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

