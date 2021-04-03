Raymond James Upgrades Questor Technology (CVE:QST) to “Market Perform”

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.90. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.58 million and a PE ratio of -30.57. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

