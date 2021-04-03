Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

