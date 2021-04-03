Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,089,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,272 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.