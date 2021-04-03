Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,913.11 or 0.99806621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00035732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.