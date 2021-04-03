Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $657.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $655.00 to $657.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

REGN stock opened at $474.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

