Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 865,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,467,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,536,000 after purchasing an additional 842,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

