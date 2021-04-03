Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. 638,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,941. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

