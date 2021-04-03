Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 19,300 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.93% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBW opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

