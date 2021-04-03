Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.30% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

