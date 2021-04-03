Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TREC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

