Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.32 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.