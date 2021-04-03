Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 508,599 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.87% of Performant Financial worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

PFMT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.