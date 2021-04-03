Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,611 shares of company stock worth $408,758 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FORD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

