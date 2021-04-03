Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

