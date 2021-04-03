Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,739 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of RUBY opened at $25.00 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.