Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$6.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

