Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.29.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Curis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

