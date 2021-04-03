Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.29.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Curis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History and Estimates for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit