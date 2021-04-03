Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FB Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $44.72 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

