Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit