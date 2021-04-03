Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

