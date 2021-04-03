Retirement Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

