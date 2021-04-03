Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $36.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

