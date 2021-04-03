Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeterna Zentaris and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -369.10% -125.54% -21.45% Corcept Therapeutics 30.73% 25.38% 23.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Corcept Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $530,000.00 132.46 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Corcept Therapeutics $306.49 million 9.35 $94.18 million $0.77 31.73

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aeterna Zentaris.

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Aeterna Zentaris on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

