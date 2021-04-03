ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

